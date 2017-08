ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Police are conducting an investigation after a person was found dead in northeast Albuquerque.

Police say the incident happened Saturday night in the 7200 block of Constitution northeast.

The APD bomb squad has also been called out to the scene to search for any potential threat.

APD is asking for citizens to avoid the area due to the active scene.

Information is extremely limited at this time.

KRQE will provide updates as details are made available.