ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Deputies were called out to investigate a suspicious death in the South Valley Sunday morning.

BCSO says it happened in the 1700 block of Potomac Circle SW.

No details of the deceased have been released as of yet.

Information is extremely limited at this time.

BCSO is asking the public to avoid the area if possible.

KRQE will provide updates as information is made available.