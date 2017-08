ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A non-profit organization is helping kids look their best for their first day of school by giving them free hair cuts.

“Dream Big” will hold their annual “Kutz 4 Kidz” event Sunday at the Pueblo of Isleta Recreation Center.

Backpacks and school supplies will also be given out to kids in need.

Members of the Albuquerque Isotopes will also be there to greet people.

The event runs from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.