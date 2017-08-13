Albuquerque demonstrators rally against white supremacy

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque group gathered at UNM Sunday evening to show support for the people of Charlottesville, Virginia and rally against white supremacy.

Demonstrators said after Saturday’s events on the East Coast, they couldn’t sit idly by.

“If you sit on your rear end, then you’re allowing actions like that to happen. It’s essentially, supporting by not opposing,” said Mike Newell, a demonstrator.

More people gathered in Old Town on Sunday as well, with dozens more similar rallies being held across the nation over the past couple of days.