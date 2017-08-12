The Latest: Kenya’s leader asks country to ‘shun violence’

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — The Latest on Kenya’s presidential election (all times local):

11:10 p.m.

Kenya’s president is asking the country to “shun violence” as unrest erupts in some opposition areas after the country’s election commission announced he had won a second term.

Supporters of opposition candidate Raila Odinga have rejected the results but said challenging them in court is not an option. Odinga made a legal challenge after losing to Kenyatta in 2013, alleging vote-tampering, but was unsuccessful.

President Uhuru Kenyatta is asking the country to avoid the kind of violence that followed the 2007 election, when more than 1,000 people were killed.

“We have seen the results of political violence, and I am certain there is no single Kenyan who would wish to go back to those days,” Kenyatta says.

___

10:50 p.m.

An Associated Press witness and police are reporting gunshots and screams in at least two areas of Kenya where residents support opposition candidate Ralia Odinga.

They say the unrest broke out after Kenya’s election commission announced that President Uhuru Kenyatta had won a second term, defeating Odinga.

Gunshots have been reported in the Nairobi slum of Kibera and in the southwestern city of Kisumu. Youth are reported to be stoning cars in Kibera.

“There are gunshots all over; we don’t know how it will end but we are praying for peace,” Kisumu resident Lucas Odhiambo says. “There was peace but people started blowing vuvuzelas as soon as the results were announced and police moved in.”

The country has been concerned about the kind of post-election violence that rocked Kenya a decade ago and left more than 1,000 dead. The country has largely been peaceful since Tuesday’s election.

___

10:35 p.m.

Kenyan President Uhuru Kenyatta is calling for unity after winning a second term and says “there is no need for violence.”

The election commission says Kenyatta won Tuesday’s election with 54.27 percent of the vote. Opposition leader Raila Odinga got 44.74 percent and has claimed that the vote was rigged.

Kenyatta says he wants to work with Odinga, saying that “I reach out to you. I reach out to all your supporters.”

Hundreds of anti-riot police have been in the streets of the capital, Nairobi, in case of violence, though Kenya has largely been calm.

___

10:20 p.m.

Kenya’s election commission says President Uhuru Kenyatta has won a second term as opposition candidate Raila Odinga claims the vote was rigged.

The commission says Kenyatta won Tuesday’s election with 54 percent of the vote. It calls the vote “credible, fair and peaceful.”

Hundreds of police in anti-riot gear are in the streets of the capital, Nairobi, amid fears of further protests by opposition supporters.

The opposition calls the vote a “charade” and says going to court to challenge it isn’t an option.

The election has been a test of the stability of the East African economic power as many recalled the post-election violence a decade ago that left more than 1,000 dead.

Kenya has been relatively calm this week.

___

8:10 p.m.

Kenyan opposition official James Orengo calls the country’s election process a “charade” and a “disaster” as Kenyans await results from Tuesday’s vote.

Orengo spoke Friday evening ahead of an expected announcement by the election commission, which has disputed opposition allegations of vote-rigging. It has posted provisional results showing President Uhuru Kenyatta with a big lead over challenger Raila Odinga.

“Going to court for us is not an alternative,” Orengo says. “We’ve been there before.” He doesn’t say what measures, if any, the opposition might take.

Odinga lost the 2013 vote to Kenyatta and took allegations of vote-rigging to the Supreme Court, which rejected his case. Odinga also lost the 2007 election, which was followed by violence fueled by ethnic tensions that killed more than 1,000 people.

___

5:10 p.m.

Kenya’s opposition says it has asked for access to the election commission’s servers and will accept the results even if they show President Uhuru Kenyatta won Tuesday’s election.

James Orengo with the opposition coalition says it wants to look at activity the day of the vote and the next day to confirm whether alleged hacking took place.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga claims the commission database was hacked and results manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta. The commission says a hacking attempt failed.

Orengo says “we are prepared to accept the results of what is contained in those servers.”

Another opposition leader, Musalia Mudavadi, claims they have found a fictitious polling center where 1,000 people supposedly voted.

___

4:15 p.m.

Kenya’s election commission says it is still checking results from Tuesday’s vote as anticipation heightens ahead of an announcement of the final tally.

“We plead for patience as we work through this process,” the commission’s CEO, Ezra Chiloba, said at a briefing Friday afternoon.

Chiloba says the commission chairman, Wafula Chebukati, will make an announcement later in the day.

The election commission has disputed opposition allegations of vote-rigging.

___

12:50 p.m.

The U.S. ambassador to Kenya says the work of election officials should be not be disrupted as they tally final results in the country’s disputed presidential election.

“No one should short-circuit or curtail this process” and any disputes should be dealt with through legal channels, Ambassador Robert F. Godec says.

Kenyans are awaiting results following opposition allegations of vote-rigging. Results could be announced within hours, though the election commission has until Tuesday to do it.

“Violence must never be an option,” Godec says. “No Kenyan should die because of an election. Kenya’s future is more important than any election. Leaders above all need to make that clear.”

___

12:45 p.m.

Supporters of Kenyan opposition leader Raila Odinga are rioting in a Nairobi slum and in Kisumu, a city where he has strong support.

Protests have erupted over several days in opposition areas after Odinga alleged vote-rigging in Tuesday’s disputed election. The Kenyan election commission has disputed his claims that its database was hacked and results were manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who seeks a second term.

At least three people have died in the violence. Most of the country has remained calm.

___

12:40 p.m.

Kenya’s election commission is urging the country to be patient and says it should have an update on the presidential election in mid-afternoon (1130 GMT).

Many Kenyans are hoping the results of the already disputed vote will be announced within hours.

Hundreds of police in anti-riot gear are patrolling the capital, Nairobi. Many businesses remain closed amid fears of violence.

Provisional results show President Uhuru Kenyatta with a strong lead, though opposition candidate Raila Odinga claims the vote was hacked.

___

12:30 p.m.

Kenya’s capital has a heavy police presence as residents await an announcement of the results of Tuesday’s already disputed presidential election.

Hundreds of police in anti-riot gear are patrolling Nairobi’s central business district and opposition strongholds.

Businesses have been closed in the central business district since the vote. Kenya’s government is urging citizens to return to work and insisting the country is safe despite pockets of protest in recent days.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga has claimed that vote results were manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta, who holds a strong lead. The election commission says a hacking attempt failed.

___

12:20 p.m.

Kenya’s government is urging citizens to return to work as they wait for results from the presidential election.

At least three people have died in protests this week over preliminary results showing President Uhuru Kenyatta leading with a significant margin.

Television and radio presenters are echoing messages from the Interior Ministry saying the country is safe despite pockets of protests.

Tension is high in the capital, Nairobi, after opposition leader Raila Odinga declared he won the election and that the provisional results were hacked. Businesses have been closed in Nairobi’s central business district since Tuesday’s vote.

___

10:50 a.m.

Kenyans are expecting to hear the final results today of Tuesday’s already disputed presidential election.

Opposition candidate Raila Odinga has claimed that the electoral commission database was hacked and results manipulated in favor of President Uhuru Kenyatta.

While Kenyatta holds a strong lead with almost all polling stations counted, supporters of Odinga say an unofficial tally shows he won.

Kenyan election officials say only they have the authority to declare the winner, and international election observers say they have seen no signs of interfering with the vote.

Violence broke out this week in some opposition strongholds in parts of the capital, Nairobi, and elsewhere. At least three people were killed amid clashes with police.

The election is a test of democracy in the East African economic power.