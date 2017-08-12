State Police arrest man accused of robbing bank

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – After more than two weeks on the run from the feds, a suspected bank robber has finally been captured.

State Police nabbed Dennis Saavedra during a traffic stop in Espanola Saturday.

Saavedra is suspected in a bank robbery last month, at a U.S. Bank in southwest Albuquerque.

Last weekend, the feds served a search warrant at a home where they thought Saavedra might be.

He wasn’t there, but they did end up arresting his mom and her boyfriend on unrelated charges.

State Police have turned Saavedra over to the FBI.

He’s expected to appear in court on Monday.