Residents advised to boil water in town of Cochiti Lake

COCHITI LAKE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in the town of Cochiti Lake may have been using contaminated drinking water for the past week.

A resident says a notice was posted in the town mail room and convenience store within the last few days.

It says exactly one week ago on Saturday, a water pump failure forced the town to switch to a different well.

The problem is, that well is not approved by the EPA for drinking.

The notice advises residents to now boil their drinking water. It also says the EPA was not notified of this problem until Thursday, five days later.

We reached out to the town of Cochiti for more information, but have not heard back.