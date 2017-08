ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – APD is looking for two cars connected to a shooting that left a woman dead.

On Tuesday, 27-year old Erica Espinosa, showed up at Kaseman Hospital where she later died.

Police say she was shot at a home near San Pedro and Central, during a shootout.

Investigators are now looking for a dark-colored sedan and a light-colored Chrysler seen in the area.