New Mexico man killed in crash was not wearing seat belt

PENASCO, N.M. (KRQE) – State Police says a New Mexico man killed in a crash Friday night was not wearing his seat belt.
It happened on Highway 75 near Penasco, south of Taos.
Officers say 21-year old passenger Patrick Medina, was killed when the car he was riding in veered into oncoming traffic and hit another car.
The condition of the driver, 21-year old Anthony Sanchez, is unclear.
A man from Utah driving the other car invovled, was taken to the hospital.
There is no word on what led up to the crash.