Local group making sure kids are prepared to go back to school

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A local group is making sure kids are looking their best when they head back to class this week.

Locker 505, a local clothing bank, held its annual back to school clothing drive at Coronado Center on Saturday called “Stuff the Bus.”

On top of the fresh new threads, the organization also collected hygiene items, books, and toys for kids in need, many of whom are homeless or living in difficult circumstances.

“We have kids that get school supplies for school, but they don’t always have the school supplies to do school at home, to do their work at home, so we try to provide those,” said Kim Kerschen.

Saturday’s drive already wrapped up, but if you’re interested in donating any new or gently used items, you can head to their website.