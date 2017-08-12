Kristen’s Saturday Evening Forecast

SATURDAY EVENING: Scattered storms will continue to trek across New Mexico through tonight before dissipating by Sunday morning. Expect temperatures to drop to the 50s, 60s and 70s overnight into Sunday morning.

SUNDAY: Another day of scattered to widespread storms is expected as recycled moisture combines with a disturbance passing to the north… and additional help arrives with a backdoor cold front edging in over the Northeast Plains. There will be enough instability out east to pose a threat for strong to severe storms east of the Central Mountains – focused over the northeast corner. Top threats: hail, frequent lightning and heavy rain. Expect high temperatures to rebound back into the 70s, 80s and 90s statewide.

EARLY NEXT WEEK: Drier air punching in from the west will limit rain chances into early next week. Isolated storms will still be possible for areas in and around the high country, but expect more sunshine and drier conditions in most locales beginning Tuesday through (at least) Thursday of next week.