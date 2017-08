ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police are investigating a homicide in southeast Albuquerque.

They say officers were called out to a home on the 500 block of San Pablo Street near Zuni Friday around 1:30 p.m. for a shooting.

When officers arrived they found a boy dead inside the home.

Anyone with information about this death is asked to contact Crimestoppers.