Forest officials warn public of bear sightings in parts of Sandias

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Parts of the Sandias have been closed to the public over bear concerns.

The Forest Service says there have been bear sightings at Sulphur Canyon, Cienega Canyon, and Doc Long Picnic grounds.

Those areas, along with nearby trails, could be closed through the end of October.

If you do come across a bear, the forest officials have some reminders, like make yourself look larger by holding out a piece of clothing.

Also give the bear room to escape so it doesn’t feel trapped.

If you’re attacked, fight back with rocks, sticks, or anything else you can find, aiming for the hose and eyes.

Of course, never get between a mama bear and her cubs.