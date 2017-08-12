Albuquerque Police searching for leads in teen’s shooting death

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A teen was killed in a southeast Albuquerque shooting and investigators say it might have happened while the victim was playing video games at home.

Police were called to the 500 block of San Pablo near Tumbull around 4:00 p.m. Friday.

APD spokesman, Simon Drobik, says 17 year old Obed Cruz may have been playing video games over the internet with friends, when he stopped communicating with them.

Drobik says neighbors also reported hearing a gunshot in the area around the same time.

” He just went silent. I guess he was playing Xbox, probably on a headset system and his friends were talking to him and he just went silent. So they’re like, ‘well what’s going on?’ went over there to check on him, found him and then called us ,” said Ofc. Drobik.

Cruz was found inside a home in the area, dead from at least one gunshot wound.

The Crimes Against Children Unit was called out because Cruz is under 18. Then, APD’s Homicide Unit responded.

Police say at this point, they have zero leads in this case and are asking the public for help.

Drobik says no one in the neighborhood, who police interviewed, saw anything.

Detectives are hoping anyone with information about Cruz will come forward and called 242-COPS.