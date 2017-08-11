Video shows police chasing suspect who died after being tased

Warning: Some might find the attached video disturbing to watch.

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – New video shows what happened when a man led officers on a 10 minute foot chase from Cottonwood after he allegedly emptied out a cash register at the Sears.

To get him to stop running, they tased him. That suspect ended up dying.

Through department stores, across parking lots, past busy intersections and into the Bosque, suspected thief Raul Gallegos led Albuquerque Police on a nearly 10 minute foot chase from Cottonwood Mall back in June.

When police got the call about a man armed with a screwdriver breaking into cash registers, they already knew who it could be.

The officer chased Gallegos out of the mall.

“Raul, get on the ground,” the officer is heard saying on video.

Gallegos disregarded the officer’s commands. At one point, the officers were picked up by another cop. Then, Gallegos led police through the Bosque and scenic horse farms until one officer finally spotted him.

“Don’t move, I’m going to tase you. I’m going to tase you,” the officer said.

More officers were right behind. Once more officers arrived on scene, Gallegos was barely moving.

The Albuquerque Police Department says under its standard operating procedures, because Gallegos refused to stop running after several commands, he was considered “actively resistant,” giving officers the OK to deploy their tasers.

Officers started giving Gallegos CPR around five minutes after the tasing once they realized he was no longer breathing. What’s unclear is how long he was without a pulse.

APD says officers called for paramedics a minute after the tasing.

Officers found a long screwdriver along a ditch bank. APD says medical examiners found drugs in Gallegos’ system.

KRQE News 13 has also requested a copy of the autopsy report from OMI.