UNM Soccer Earns Conference USA Preseason praise

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – UNM men’s soccer has been selected to finish second in their league, according to the Conference USA Preseason Coaches Poll. This news was announced on Friday morning, and also earning some preseason acclaim are two UNM sophomores.

Tom Smart and Matthew Constant earned spots on the Conference USA Preseason team. Overall the team is ranked 20th in the country coming into the 2017 season. This is coming after a NCAA post season appearance in 2016, but now in a new year the team hopes to build upon that performance.

“You know our goal is to be in the NCAA tournament, to host a game, preferably with a first round bye. So, that means you are a top 16 seed, that’s my goal,” said UNM Head Soccer Coach Jeremy Fishbein.

The Lobos will be in action on Saturday at 10 a.m. They will take on Air Force in exhibition play at the UNM Soccer Complex.