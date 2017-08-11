Thief steals at least two cars from popular Albuquerque dealership

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Security cameras were no match for a thief early Friday morning as he made off with at least two cars from a popular Albuquerque dealership.

“This morning, our maintenance person that comes in, he noticed we were broken into,” said John Labedz, the Service Director at Galles Chevrolet near Lomas and University.

Labedz says he and his staff saw a man on video taking his sweet time as he made his way through the dealership’s office and car lot just after midnight.

“He took technician tools. He took test equipment. He took computers that technicians are using to diagnose vehicles with,” said Labedz.

That wasn’t all he took.

“There was a GMC Sierra that was sold yesterday, he took that,” said Labedz. “There was a client’s sedan, Malibu, that was also taken.”

Unfortunately for car dealereships across the city, this isn’t out of the ordinary.

The New Mexico Independent Auto Dealeres Association says it’s something they hear about weekly.

“I’ve had a dealer get ten cars stolen. I’ve had another dealer get six cars stolen. I’ve had another dealer get hit 15 times in a 30 day period,” said James Zanios.

With more than 800 brand new cars on the Galles lot, the cameras and security guards watching the business couldn’t stop the man, but Labedz has one last message for the thief.

“Please stop. You’re ruining a lot of people’s days and lives,” he said. “Just put yourself in those people’s position, if this was your property that was damaged, how would you feel?”

As of Friday morning, one of the cars has been recovered, the Chevy Malibu. There is no word on the whereabouts of the truck that was stolen.

Labedz thinks the man also stole two other vehicles, but they needed to do a full accounting of all the dealership’s cars.