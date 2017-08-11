The Doggie Dash & Dawdle kick-off party puts the ‘fun’ back in fundraiser

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Animal Humane New Mexico’s largest fund raising event of the year will kick off with a registration party at Boxing Brewery and an adoptable dog melts hearts in the KRQE studio.

The Doggie Dash & Dawdle Kickoff Party will launch the Animal Humane New Mexico’s biggest fundraiser of the year: the 35th Annual Doggie Dash & Dawdle! The registration event will take place Saturday, August 12 at Boxing Bear Brewery, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. There will be onsite registration for Doggie Dash and a prize wheel for those who do or those who donate. Be sure to bring your pet-friendly pooch as dogs are allowed on the “petio” and a Behavior Manager will be there to teach Perfect Pub Pet manners to attending canines. Boxing Bear Brewery will be donating $1 from each beer sold throughout the event towards the Doggie Dash fundraising goal.

To make a donation or to adopt a pet, visit Animal Humane’s website.