ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – One of the teens involved in the murder of a beloved bartender is expected to be sentenced Friday.

Last month Judge Brett Lovelace decided 18-year-old Christopher Rodriguez will be sentenced as an adult.

Rodriquez was 17-years-old when he and a group of teens were breaking into cars and homes. One of them shot and killed Steven Gerecke after he confronted them in his driveway.

Rodriguez now faces up to 31 years in prison.