Santa Fe Public Schools new human resources director arrested

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – A Santa Fe Public Schools worker is facing felony charges

According to the Santa Fe New Mexican 50-year-old Stephen Fresquez, a human resources director with the school district, was arrested for allegedly breaking into the home of his estranged wife and beating up her boyfriend.

She claims Fresquez pushed an air conditioner out of their bedroom window and began throwing punches at her boyfriend through the window.

He faces a fourth-degree felony charge for breaking and entering and petty misdemeanors of assault and battery.

Santa Fe Public Schools superintendent says Fresquez is on the job but they are evaluating the situation.

