Ruidoso Football plans on a strong 2017 season

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Ruidoso Warriors are coming off of a 6-6 season and an earlier than expected exit in the 2016 playoffs. The Warriors lost to Robertson in the quarterfinals, and that loss has fueled the fire for this team heading into 2017.

“Everyone has that bitter taste in the back of our throats, we are ready to go,” said Sr. RB/Safety Isaiah Otero.

“It’s all for now, this is our last year and we have to leave it all on the field it’s all we got,” said Sr. QB/LB Brennam Stewart.

This team has put in the work over the summer. The school recently added a new weight room, and Head Coach Kief Johnson says that his team has taken advantage of it. He likes his team’s size, speed, and most of all their experience.

“We are excited about just the returners that we have coming back, and I think that is going to help us with our depth and just probably just our experience,” said Kief Johnson.

The Warriors will have 18 seniors on their squad this season, and all 18 of those guys have been playing football together since they were in second grade.

Ruidoso opens their 2017 campaign on August 25 at home, hosting Socorro.