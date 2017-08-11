New technology in Colorado cleans water affected by Gold King Mine spill

DURANGO, Colo. (KRQE) – New technology aimed at treating mine pollution is at work in Colorado, treating areas affected by the Gold King Mine spill.

Texas-based Green Age Technologies will launch their pilot project for two weeks this summer to test its water treatment technology on highly polluted waters north of Silverton, according to The Durango Herald.

The company’s new treatment process caught the attention of the Environmental Protection Agency and Bureau of Land Management, which allowed small-scale testing throughout the animas watershed.

Officials say early testing shows the process removes 90 to 95 percent of undesirable metals out of the water.