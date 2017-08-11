Deep moisture combined with a weather disturbance will lead to a stormy night across a good portion of New Mexico. By Saturday storms overall won’t be as numerous as they are today. But we still should see a good chance of scattered storms by the afternoon. More scattered storms on tap for Sunday before drier air pushes in.
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast
Mark’s Friday Evening Forecast x
