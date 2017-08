ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A man accused of raping and torturing his girlfriend will stay behind bars until trial.

Police say Justin Aragon tied the woman to a chair and beat her with a sledgehammer. He’s also accused of putting a pillowcase over her face, and pouring water over her repeatedly.

She says Aragon was taking her out to the mesa to kill her when she escaped at a gas station.

Judge Cindy Leos ordered Aragon held without bond for the safety of the community and the alleged victim.