Local horse rescue hosts a family-friendly fundraiser to pay for much-needed hay

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE)– The New Mexico Horse Rescue at Walkin in Circles Ranch needs to feed dozens of abandoned horse and will host a fun, family-friendly event to raise money.

Walkin N Circles is a non-profit 501(c)(3) horse rescue that rehabilitates and finds adoptive homes for abandoned, abused, and neglected horses. Founded in 2002, the ranch is governed by a board of directors who oversees day-to-day operations with the assistance of on-site caretakers and the help of more than 100 volunteers. Generally, they care for 50 to 60 horses on the ranch and more than 20 are in foster care.

They welcome cash donations to help pay for hay, feed and medical care. Any amount helps, for example, $25 will feed nine horses for a day and $50 can help pay annual vaccinations for two horses.

The Fall Fun Open Horse Show will be Saturday, August 12 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Edgewood Equestrian Center. It’s a free, family friendly event that gives everyone a chance to learn more about horses and raise money for the rescue horses. A variety of classes including horsemanship, reining, barrel racing and more will be on hand.

To make a donation to help feed the horses, or to find out more information, visit their website.