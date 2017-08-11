Judge to decide if men accused in shootout near daycare to remain behind bars

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge could decide if two men charged in a dangerous shootout outside an Albuquerque daycare will remain locked up, without bond Friday afternoon.

Ja’karl Jenkins and Andre Robinson are accused of shooting at a car full people near Montgomery and Morningside Monday night.

A man driving by was hit in the chest, while a little girl in a car was cut by shattered glass.

Friday’s hearing in district court is expected to determine if both men will be held without bond until their trial.