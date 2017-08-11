Judge gives vote on sick leave proposal the go-ahead

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A judge has thrown out a push to keep a controversial sick leave proposal off the Albuquerque ballot.

The healthy workforce ordinance set to go before voters October 3 would require Albuquerque employers to offer their employees paid sick leave.

A group of local businesses argued parts of the proposal violated the state constitution.

Friday, Judge Shannon Bacon disagreed, allowing the vote to go ahead.

She also thew out a request to overturn a 2012 minimum wage increase, saying if business owners objected, they should have contested it within 30 days of the election.