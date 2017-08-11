Judge: Bills vetoed by New Mexico governor should be law

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A state district judge is siding with Democratic lawmakers who asked that certain vetoes by Republican Gov. Susana Martinez during the last regular legislative session be invalidated.

Judge Sarah Singleton on Friday ruled that the governor did not follow proper procedures when she nixed 10 bills. The judge ordered the Secretary of State’s Office to chapter the bills in question, a process that could take a few weeks.

The governor’s office can still appeal but offered no immediate comment on the ruling.

Lawmakers argued that issuing the vetoes without any explanation made it impossible to understand the governor’s objections so they could revise the bills for possible approval.

Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth called the ruling a victory for the state Constitution and for New Mexicans.

Two of the bills would legalize state research on industrial hemp.