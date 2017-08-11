Joyriding through city parks causes costly damage, safety concerns

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People joyriding in city parks or using them as short cuts is obviously not allowed, and the tire tracks aren’t exactly an appealing sight.

Tire tracks in Robinson Park even spilled over onto the sidewalk, and this isn’t the first time.

KRQE News 13 recently captured a video of someone riding a scooter through the same park. There’s also tire tracks on the sidewalk too big to be from a bicycle.

Mark Chavez with the city’s Parks and Rec department said he’s seen everything from mopeds to large pickup trucks cutting across parks. He adds that people driving through parks is a huge issue around town.

“It creates costly repairs, they create a liability issue for us. In addition to that, it’s just damaging to the parks that taxpayers help pay for,” said Chavez.

Chavez said repairs can cost tens of thousands of dollars. Parks and Rec has put up trees, boulders and fencing to keep it from happening.

“We’re in full-swing athletic season, whether it be adults, but it’s primarily children. If that damage is bad, then we have to shut that field off for use,” said Chavez.

Beyond the costs, Chavez reminds everyone it’s dangerous.

“There’s underground infrastructure in our parks and a vehicle… it’s not built to sustain the weight of a vehicle, so then they themselves could become a victim of whatever they’re trying to do.”

Parks and Rec adds that most of these joyrides happen during rain and snowstorms. The City of Albuquerque maintains almost three hundred parks.