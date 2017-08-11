John’s Friday Morning Forecast

A back door cold front has ushered in more moisture across the east. Meanwhile, a weather disturbance combined with a southerly moisture flow has helped increase moisture across the west. With these two moisture sources in place, expect decent rounds of showers and storms this afternoon. Albuquerque will have its best shot at showers we’ve seen all week.

A more classic monsoon flow will take hold across the state over the weekend, leading to decent rounds of showers and storms both Saturday and Sunday. Early next week drier air will work back into the west, limiting storm coverage there while the east continues to see scattered afternoon storms.