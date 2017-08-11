Insurance provider donates supplies to 17 schools across New Mexico

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – At this time on Monday, many APS students will be getting ready for the first day of school.

Title 1 schools in New Mexico are now even more prepared for the new school year thanks to a donation of much-needed supplies.

There are 17 schools across the state who are receiving supplies from the insurance provider Blue Cross Blue Shield.

Thursday Bellhaven Elementary in Albuquerque received theirs.

“We can all remember back when we were schoolchildren and it was a big day to have a fresh notebook, a fresh box of crayons, new rulers, so I think it’s very exciting for all the students to come to school confidently,” Kimberly Baiamonte, the principal of Bellhaven, said.

BCBS raised about $15,000 and brought in nearly 30,000 items.