In The Kitchen: Eldora Chocolate

Steve Prickett from Eldora Chocolate, joined New Mexico Living to explain their process in developing a delicious product.

Many chocolatiers take prepared chocolate and develop a product, Eldora Chocolate uses organic, natural and Fair Trade ingredients, starting with the bean and continuing the process until the end. When they can, they use local ingredients as well. They will have ground breaking August 10 at 1 p.m. and estimate opening at the end of 2017.

For more information, visit their website.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living