For Your Information: Motorcycle Safety

Dave Hustedt from the New Mexico Motorcyclists Rights Organization, joined new Mexico Living to invite us to take part in the Emergency Skills Program offered by NMMRO.

Duke City Harley Davidson, the Onagers, Trauma Hawks and Deathfighters motorcycle clubs will be doing a hands on, scenario based demonstration, to gain local support and financial backing for the implementation of the new NMMRO motorcyclist first aid and trauma bags, on August 13 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

