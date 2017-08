ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – World Famous Chef Guy Fieri is highlighting New Mexico.

Fieri visited the Pueblo Harvest Cafe at the Indian Pueblo Cultural Center as part of his new Food Network show, “Guy’s Family Road Trip.”

The show, which features Fieri, his wife and sons on a cross-country trip shows their stops at places that cook distinctive regional cuisine.

Among the dishes featured at the Harvest Cafe — the Tewa taco.

The episode will air for the first time on Friday, August 18.