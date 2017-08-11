Ezekiel Elliott suspended for six games

ALBUQUERQUE N.M. (KRQE) – The Dallas Cowboys are gearing up for their second preseason game on Saturday in Los Angeles against the Rams at 7 p.m., but the news surrounding the team on Friday has been all about second year running back Ezekiel Elliott.

Friday morning, it was announced that Elliot is being suspended for six games after violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy. There are multiple off-the-field incidents that have occurred with Elliot, but the investigation on his alleged role in a domestic violence case last July forced this decision made by the league. Elliot will have three days to appeal this suspension, but if he does not appeal his suspension would begin on September 2.

Elliot will be able to participate in preseason activities, but with the suspension taking effect he wouldn’t be eligible to return to the team’s active roster until October 23.

Ezekiel Elliot did release a statement on Twitter Friday afternoon:

“I am both surprised and disappointed by the NFL’s decision today, and I strongly disagree with the leagues findings. I recognize the distraction and disruption that all of this has caused my family, friends, teammates, the Dallas Cowboys organization, for that I am sincerely sorry. I admit that I am far from perfect, but I plan to continue to work very hard on and off of the field to mature and earn the great opportunity that I have been given.”