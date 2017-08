ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Fire Department says rescue crews are searching an arroyo for a man who might have been swept away.

AFD says they are searching for a possible 40-year-old man, along with help from the Bernalillo County Fire Department.

No word on exactly where the search is taking place.

No further information is available at this time. KRQE News 13 will provide updates.