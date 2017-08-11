Couple caught breaking into truck, arrested at crowded Albuquerque pool

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Two suspected car thieves created a dangerous situation last week and ultimately tried to make a getaway at a crowded public pool.

Families at the Sandia High School pool definitely got more than they bargained for last Wednesday.

Albuquerque Police were originally called out to the CVS on San Mateo and Montgomery, after they say someone spotted Sammy Clemens, 26, and Zoey Perkins, 19, breaking into a truck in the parking lot.

According to a criminal complaint, the couple got spooked and took off in the a stolen, silver Kia Sorento. It’s not clear in the report where they acquired the car.

APD said officers did not give chase, but followed from a distance and from the air. You can hear one of the officers over the radio say “subjects continue at a rate of high speed, I will not engage and we’re returning back to the scene.”

The duo ended up leading officers to Sandia High School and headed straight for the public pool, which was crowded.

With multiple officers on scene, one finally made his way to the pool with the help from employees and once he spots them he takes them both down.

As Perkins whined about the hot ground, she then admits they ditched a gun under a tree at the school while they were ditching police.

Police also found heroin on the couple.

Clemens is being held on a no-bond hold, while Perkins got out of jail days later.