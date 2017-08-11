Complaint filed against daycare workers accused of leaving toddlers in hot car

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two daycare workers accused of leaving two toddlers in a hot car are facing more legal trouble.

The parents of 2-year-old Aubri Loya, Kristen Ashmore and Angel Loya, have filed a civil complaint against 62-year-old Mary Taylor and her daughter, 31-year-old Sandi Taylor.

The women were arrested last month after police say they left Loya and 1-year-old Maliyah Jones in a hot car.

Jones died and Loya remains in critical condition. Loya’s parents are suing for personal injury.