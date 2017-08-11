Complaint filed against daycare workers accused of leaving toddlers in hot car

By Published: Updated:

PORTALES, N.M. (KRQE) – Two daycare workers accused of leaving two toddlers in a hot car are facing more legal trouble.

The parents of 2-year-old Aubri Loya, Kristen Ashmore and Angel Loya, have filed a civil complaint against 62-year-old Mary Taylor and her daughter, 31-year-old Sandi Taylor. 

The women were arrested last month after police say they left Loya and 1-year-old Maliyah Jones in a hot car.

Jones died and Loya remains in critical condition. Loya’s parents are suing for personal injury.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s