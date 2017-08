It is Rich Ford Edgewood‘s 18th Anniversary and you’re invited to party. There will be food and family fun, along with Bigfoot performing and playing in the dirt lot next door. This is the time to get great deals on automobiles, with some of the best prices of the year offered right now. For more details on auto deals and the celebration visit their website, and join us out there this weekend.

Brought to you by: New Mexico Living, segment paid by Rich Ford