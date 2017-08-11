Businesses along Central Avenue affected by ART construction hold ‘block party’

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A group of local businesses affected by Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction are teaming up.

The businesses along Central have taken a hit with people avoiding the area, so five local businesses on Central are holding a “block party” Friday.

“A lot of people are scared still to come down this way, they’re not sure what they’re going to run into,” Jan Barringer, owner of Cheese and Coffee, said. “It’s really important that people are aware that there are several avenues to get to these local businesses.”

It’s not just about helping them, all of proceed’s will be donated to Saint Felix’s food pantry.

Raffle donations will be going to Watermelon Ranch.

If you haven’t had lunch yet, owners are out grilling hot dogs at Cheese and Coffee on Central until 3 p.m.