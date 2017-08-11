Bubonic plague detected at Quarai mission in New Mexico

MOUNTAINAIR, N.M. (AP) – An animal case of bubonic plague has been detected at the Quarai mission of Salinas Pueblo Missions National Monument in New Mexico.

Monument staff discovered a dead rock squirrel in the square kiva at the mission on July 11.

A veterinary diagnostic lab says the squirrel tested positive for plague. Authorities say bubonic plague can be fatal to humans, especially if not caught early enough.

The Epidemiology and Response Division of the New Mexico Department of Health reports 22 animal cases of bubonic plague and three human cases in New Mexico so far this year. None of the human cases were fatal.