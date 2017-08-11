BCSO identifies deputy, suspect involved in East Mountains shooting

By Published:
Kendall Duran
Kendall Duran

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office has released the name of the deputy who shot a suspect in the East Mountains as well as the name of the man he shot.

Sheriff Manuel Gonzales says deputies responded to a home near Frost Road and Roberts on Sunday over reports of a man threatening his father.

That’s where they found 22-year-old Kendall Duran armed with a shotgun. The sheriff says Deputy John McCauley fired one shot.

Duran is in the ICU but is expected to recover. The sheriff says this is deputy McCauley’s first shooting on the job.

