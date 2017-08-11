August 11th Morning Rush: Tensions continue to rise between US, North Korea

1. President Trump is doubling down on his warnings to North Korea by redrawing the line in the sand. The President recently tweeted “Military solutions are fully in place, locked and loaded, should the North act unwisely.” The President went on to say, “Hopefully Kim Jong Un will find another path.” This follows the President saying maybe his harsh “fire and fury” warning to the North wasn’t stern enough. The North came back saying it has its sights on Guam and a strike plan will be ready in days. Now Trump says if North Korea does something in Guam, it will “be an event the likes of which nobody has seen before.”

2. The Albuquerque Police Department says they’re investigating one of their own after the officer was charged with driving drunk and crashing his patrol car. Police say officer Joshua Malecki claims he had a fight with his wife at their Westside home before getting in his car and driving across town. His cruiser was found crashed into a median on Wyoming near I-40. He reported having a mixed drink and a shot before that. Malecki told police he called a friend to take him home and he left his cruiser on the side of the road. An officer later arrested Malecki at his home, charging him with DWI. The chief says as of right now they don’t believe that “friend” was another officer.

3. A back door cold front has ushered in more moisture across the east. Meanwhile, a weather disturbance combined with a southerly moisture flow has helped increase moisture across the west. With these two moisture sources in place, expect decent rounds of showers and storms this afternoon. Albuquerque will have its best shot at showers we’ve seen all week.

4. Next week many APS students will head to school with new much-needed supplies thanks to a donation by Blue Cross, Blue Shield. Now, 17 schools across the state are receiving supplies from an insurance provider.

5. A bear and her cubs are back in the wilderness Friday morning after being spotted in a Durango tree. The city of Durango posted pictures after the resourceful trio was seen with some opened bear-proof containers. It turns out mama had figured out how to take off the hinges. Colorado parks and wildlife officers were able to tranquilize the furry family and transport them safely away.

Morning’s Top Stories