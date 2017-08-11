APS introduces ‘learning zones’ to target specific education needs

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is approaching education in a new way this year.

APS is made up of 142 schools, but not all schools have the same needs. So now they’re initiating a new strategy called “learning zones.”

For example, one part of town might demand dual-language programs, while another might need other specialty programs.

The district will be broken down into four smaller groups to help each other with training, instruction, data collection and more.

“If you’re closer to the problem, you’re closer to the solution, and I think that this is what is going to occur when we go into the zones,” APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy said.

Associate superintendents and principals will make “rounds” at schools to provide feedback.