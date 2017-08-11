APS introduces ‘learning zones’ to target specific education needs

By Published:

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Public Schools is approaching education in a new way this year.

APS is made up of 142 schools, but not all schools have the same needs. So now they’re initiating a new strategy called “learning zones.”

For example, one part of town might demand dual-language programs, while another might need other specialty programs.

The district will be broken down into four smaller groups to help each other with training, instruction, data collection and more.

“If you’re closer to the problem, you’re closer to the solution, and I think that this is what is going to occur when we go into the zones,” APS Superintendent Raquel Reedy said.

Associate superintendents and principals will make “rounds” at schools to provide feedback.

KRQE.com provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Users who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s