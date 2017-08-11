Albuquerque family hopes to spread awareness after dog was poisoned

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A family is devastated after their dog suddenly died.

After discovering how he died, they’re hoping to warn other dog owners so it doesn’t happen again.

Brutus the Boxer is playing with a broken heart after losing his best friend Pinky.

“Brutus has been going through periods of depression. We have to stand next to him to get him to eat his food because he was used to eating with Pinky everyday,” said the owner, who wished to remain anonymous.

The owner said one night Pinky began throwing up. The next day, they got horrendous news.

“He was very cold and he just took one breath and that was it. He died.”

The vet told the owners Pinky was likely poisoned. They soon found pellets of rat poisoning in their backyard. This confirmed their worst fears.

Trish Spradley owns Acoma Dog Training Center. She said she’s seen this happen before, but there’s a way to prevent it.

“If you allow dogs to grab food off the table, grab things off the floor, pickup things over the wall, their chances of getting into something that’s poisonous is much greater.”

Spradley said that consistency in training can potentially stop a tragedy like Pinky’s before it happens.

Pinky’s owners advise other owners that if they see their dog throwing-up weird colors, to seek help immediately.

They are still looking into how the rat poison ended up over their fence.