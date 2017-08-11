After losing their funding, Special Olympics asks the community to ‘champion’ their cause

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Special Olympics of New Mexico has lost 100 percent of its state funding, which is fully one-third of its operating budget, now is asking for community support to save the games.

To replace the $310,000 needed to ensure that the State Games continue, Special Olympics is asking for the help of every single New Mexican through their OneUp campaign. Thousands of athletes who depend on Special Olympics for life-changing competitive opportunities, extensive medical support and lifelong friendships are asking for donations. They are also challenging co-workers, family members or friends to OneUp the original contribution.

To make a general donation to Special Olympics New Mexico, or to find out more information, visit their website.