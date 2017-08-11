ABQ ToDo Crew: This Weekend In The Duke City

Our ABQ ToDo Crew, Ricky Garcia from ABQ To Do, Sadof Alexander from Popejoy Presents and Carrie Moritomo from Bernalillo County, joined New Mexico Living to give us the details on this weekend’s events.

The Downtown Summerfest this weekend is featuring Dennis DeYoung along with a microbrew garden, wide variety of great food trucks, kids activities, an artisan market and music. The event is Saturday, August 12, from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The Savannah Sipping Society, follows four modern-day Southern women who meet at a happy hour. The show runs at the Adobe Theater from August 11 to September 3, with Friday and Saturday performances at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday matinee at 2 p.m.

Movies in the park with Bernalillo County has two movies. The first is Secret Life of Pets on Friday, August 11 at Embudo Hills Park. The second is Angry Birds on Saturday, August 12 at Los Padillas Community Center.

