With school around the corner, savvy kids find fashion deals

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – With school starting soon, local kids want high-value clothing for low prices.

Goodwill Industries of New Mexico is providing another generation of kids with timeless value recycled fashion that stands up to school yard scrutiny. Local kids of all ages stopped by the KRQE studio to model the latest trends and fashion finds they discovered at Goodwill in Albuquerque, demonstrating that fashion on a budget can be fun and easy.

Additionally, when a person donates or shops at Goodwill of NM, 90 cents of each dollar of revenue generated goes back into the company to support free community services such as skills training, job development and social services.

To find out more, visit Goodwill’s website.