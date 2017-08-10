Wild West dinner show serves up comedy and old-timey vittles

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The wild days of yesteryear are revisited with comedy, improv, and an old-timey dinner in a local production.

Foul Play Cafe, New Mexico’s premier murder mystery dinner theatre, presents Murder on the Trail – a fast paced mystery set in the Old West of New Mexico.

Someone has been murdered on the trail, and Texas Ranger Granite Hardrock needs your help in solving the mystery. Chalked full of humor, intrigue, and zany characters, this show will also include actor improvisation and audience participation.

The show is currently being performed on Fridays and Saturdays through October. Doors open each evening at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Price of admission includes the show and dinner.

Adults – $52.99

Youth (12 years and under) – $29.99

For more information, visit the theater website.