Video captures chaotic, deadly cross-town RV chase

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Newly released lapel video from Albuquerque Police captures the dramatic cross-town chase with a man in an RV who was wanted on felony warrants.

David Barber, identified as the RV driver, left a wake of destruction and ultimately crashed into an innocent bystander, killing that driver.

Back in mid-June, Albuquerque Police went to arrest Barber at a North Valley RV park.

“Suspect, step out with your hands up and empty,” an Albuquerque Police K9 handler yelled at Barber.

Barber, a suspected thief, peeked his head out of the RV but still wouldn’t give himself up.

“He’s walking back inside. He’s closing the door,” an officer said.

Moments later, Barber took off in the RV, crashing through a gate at the RV park on the way out. Barber lead police all over town, first heading toward Uptown where he tried going into Target’s parking garage.

After realizing the RV was too big and couldn’t clear the garage, Barber backed it up, nearly running over an APD officer who had gotten out of his SUV. This moment was captured both on Target surveillance video and the officer’s lapel camera.

That officer can be heard saying, “Oh s***! Oh s***! Phew! That was close!”

The chase continued as the RV went through Albuquerque Rapid Transit construction downtown and into Old Town. Barber cut under I-40 on Rio Grande, went back toward Uptown and then south toward the Fairgrounds. At several points, he hauled through busy intersections and quiet neighborhoods.

At one point, the RV nearly hit a motorcyclist. Officers in the lead pursuing vehicle could be heard on camera saying, “Oh! Oooo! Oh jeez! Ooo!” as the RV nearly clipped the unsuspecting rider.

In that lead pursuing vehicle was the same officer who nearly got run over at Target. He and the officer driving the unit are on Barber’s tail for quite some time, until they hit a spike strip apparently laid out by the Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office.

“Ah s*** did I just hit a spike belt?” the driving officer said. “Yep,” the passenger officer replied.

However, BCSO officials told KRQE News 13 on Thursday that they did not lay out any spike strips or spike belts.

The chase continued without them, though, until finally, police documents say there was a “successful” PIT maneuver when a police SUV nudged the RV on Coors near Irving. But when the RV spun out into oncoming traffic, it crashed into another car. Then, Barber took off running.

Officers found him trying to steal a Jeep at nearby dealership and arrested him without struggle. He was later taken to the hospital and quickly released, booked into jail.

Barber left a path of destruction throughout the cross-town chase, ultimately claiming Tito Pacheco’s life. The father of three was in the car the RV hit after the police PIT maneuver.

Another crash was reported during the chase, too. An APD K9 officer and another innocent bystander collided elsewhere, but both were OK.

Barber is in custody for the warrants being held without bond, but he has yet to be charged for the chase or for Pacheco’s death. APD spokeswoman Celina Espinosa gave this explanation as to why that is:

David Barber is currently being held on Federal charges ensuring he remains behind bars. We are working with the District Attorney’s office to guarantee a comprehensive and thorough case is completed prior to filing additional charges. Once charges are filed, we will have just 10 days to turn over a completed case for prosecution. This case is extremely complex as detectives are investigating more than a dozen traffic accidents and a vehicular homicide. Our priority is making sure, when filed, the case can be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law.